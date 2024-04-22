Forex dealers off the streets in Chinhoyi

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

ILLEGAL money changers in Mashonaland West’s capital Chinhoyi, have since gone into hiding following a string of raids and arrests in Harare and Bulawayo recently.

A clique of Chinhoyi illegal forex dealers were operating clandestinely this morning around Civic Centre and Town Park, in fear of getting arrested.

The Government has vowed to eradicate illegal currency dealings following the launch of the country’s new currency, Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) three weeks ago.

The new currency has since brought relief to shoppers due to its acceptance and purchasing power.