President begins annual vacation

09 Jan, 2020 - 00:01 0 Views
0 Comments
President begins annual vacation President Mnangagwa

The Herald

Yeukai Tazira Herald Reporter
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has started his annual leave after ending last year on a high with the successful hosting of the highly-subscribed Zanu PF 18th Annual National People’s Conference in Goromonzi in December.

Acting Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Mr George Charamba, in a statement yesterday, said President Mnangagwa will be on leave for the next three weeks until the end of the month.

“The Office of the President and Cabinet wishes to advise that His Excellency the President, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa, has started his annual vacation which runs for the next three weeks until the end of the month,” he said.

Mr Charamba said during the President’s vacation, Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi will take turns to act.

“During this period, Honourable Vice Presidents General (Rtd) Dr C.G.D.N. Chiwenga and Colonel (Rtd) Cde K.C.D Mohadi, will take turns to act in his place, starting with Honourable Vice President Chiwenga.

“The President will spend his vacation in the country,” he said.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting