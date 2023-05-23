President attends AfDB official opening as calls for sustainable climate change funding mount

President Mnangagwa and his Egyptian counterpart President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrive for the AfDB annual meetings at the Capital Hall, in Sharm El- Sheikh Resort City, Egypt this morning

Hebert Zharare in Sharm – El Sheikh, EGYPT

President Mnangagwa has joined thousands of delegates attending the official opening of the 58th annual meetings of the African Development Bank here that coincide with the African Development Fund 49th meeting of the board of governors

The attendance is overwhelming as thousands of people started trooping to Sharma El Sheikh Conference Centre early morning ahead of the meeting that started at 10 am.

The President of the AfDB, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Mr Azali Assoumani, the President of the Comoros who is also African Union Chairperson delivered their opening remarks to a fully packed auditorium.

The AfDB meeting which started on Monday and ends Friday, is running under the theme “Mobilising Private Sector Financing for Climate and Green Growth in Africa” coming on the back of devastating effects of climate change.

All the leaders who spoke emphasised the need for sustainable climate change and adaptation financing and to effectively use resources from other sources diligently for the benefit of the continent that is needlessly suffering the heavy effects of climate change.

The Presidents are now entering in a high-level dialogue.