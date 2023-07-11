President arrives in Botswana for US-Africa Business Summit

Nduduzo Tshuma in GABORONE, Botswana

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived here where he will join fellow African Heads of State and Government at the high-level 15th US-Africa Business Summit that kicked off at the Royal Aria Convention Centre today.

The President was received at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport by Zimbabwean Ambassador to Botswana Batiraishe Mukonoweshuro, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the US Tadeous Chifamba, Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza and senior Zimbabwe and Botswana government officials and embassy officials.

More than 1 000 participants will take part at the continent’s largest annual gathering of US and African leaders and senior government officials, private sector executives, international investors, and multilateral stakeholders.

Running under the theme, “Enhancing Africa’s value in global value chains,” the summit will comprise a line-up of more than 100 speakers, among them business and government leaders, providing insights on emerging opportunities for US-Africa trade, investment and commercial engagement, and priority action areas for collaboration in key growth sectors of agribusiness, finance, energy, health, infrastructure, ICT and creative industries.

Highlights include presidential dialogues, invitation-only roundtables, and closed-door pitch sessions for institutional investors.

At the summit, President Mnangagwa joins his Botswana counterpart President Mokgweetsi Masisi, whose country is co-hosting the summit with the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA).

Other African leaders at the summit include Presidents Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique, Hage Geingob of Namibia, Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, and Mohamed Bazoum of Niger.

There is also the Prime Minister of Lesotho Samuel Matekane and the Eswatini Prime Minister Cleopas Dlamini.