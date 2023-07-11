Zim marks anti-corruption day

Walter Nyamukondiwa Mashonaland West Bureau

Zimbabwe has joined at least 48 other African countries to commemorate the African Union Anti-Corruption Day.

The commemorations are reflecting on progress, 20 years after the establishment of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCPCC).

Running under the theme “AUCPCC, 20 Years after: Achievements and Prospects”, the day reviews how much ground African countries have covered in combating corruption.

African countries are losing a combined US$1,3 trillion to corruption and other illicit financial flows.

Closer home, Zimbabwe is losing at least US$1,8 billion to the scourge.

In her address, guest of honour at the event being held at Chinhoyi Stadium in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West Provincial and Devolution Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said the fight against corruption starts at household level.

“It’s the small things that nurture corruption before it becomes a scourge,” said Minister Mliswa.

“Having a husband or wife not declaring income is the beginning of corruption.”

The Minister together with provincial heads, chiefs and other stakeholders made an oath and signed a pledge to shun all forms of corruption.

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said everyone had a role to play in the fight against corruption.

A four-member delegation from the Botswana Directorate of Corruption and Economic Crimes led by Mr Canny Gaolathwe attended the commemorations.

Zimbabwe has signed Memorandums of Understanding with Botswana, Zambia, several multilateral institutions and civic organisations as it seeks to strengthen the fight against corruption.

Government on its part Government has enacted several laws which have seen recovery and forfeiture of ill-gotten wealth.

Several organisations including the National Prosecution Authority (NPA), Judicial Services Commission (JSC) and Transparency International Zimbabwe gave solidarity messages pledging to play their part in the fight against corruption.