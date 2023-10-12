Post-mortem for ‘missing couple’ held this morning

Crime Reporter

Post-mortem for the remains of a Chinese couple who went missing in February 2020 after they had briefly visited a friend in Highlands, Harare was conducted this morning at a local hospital as police intensify investigations.

This development also comes after the Chinese Embassy recently requested Beijing’s pathologists be part of the process.

So far, one suspect has been arrested in connection with the case.

Following their disappearance, their car was found abandoned nearby and intact the following day.

The remains were discovered last Thursday concealed in plastic drums at Eastview Dam in Harare.

Lei Ding (35) and his wife Chi Lifen (30), disappeared on Valentine’s Day in 2020. Police have been appealing for information on the whereabouts of the Chinese couple.

Their friends and relatives have been offering a $1 million reward for anyone with information that might have assisted in the search.

Sources close to the investigations confirmed this morning that post-mortem for the remains of the couple was being conducted to ascertain the cause of their death.

They are now waiting for the results.

In 2020, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is still investigating the case involving those two Chinese nationals who were last seen on February 14, 2020 after visiting a friend,” he said.

Police then engaged Interpol and Chinese authorities as they widened their investigations to establish the whereabouts of the two.

Lei, a director of a local company, Yafei Building Material and Mining, and his wife lived in Borrowdale Brooke.

Information obtained from the CCTV at their house showed the couple leaving at around 11.48am in a white Mercedes Benz ML registration number AFA 3322 to visit a friend, also Chinese, in Highlands.

They met their friend outside his house at around 12.38pm before they left for an unknown destination.

The following day, their vehicle was discovered by officers from Mabvuku Police Station parked along Arcturus Road, with the keys still in the ignition. Searching the car, police found keys to the couple’s house, US$12 and $9.

Also found was Lei’s firearm certificate for cash-in-transit, but the gun was not in the car.