Pool champion Nyasha shifts focus to NEPAZ tourney

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

CARLING Black Label national Pool finals men’s champion Pearson Nyasha has already shifted focus, and is now looking forward to Saturday’s National Elite Pool Association of Zimbabwe (NEPAZ) tournament in Ruwa.

Barely a week after winning the $700 000 tournament at Reserve Bank Sports Club, the player will hardly take a break and will take his cue stick for the US$500 first prize purse tournament.

The tournament, which is subscribed by over 150 members, will be played at BnB Sports Club in Ruwa with several top players confirming their availability.

Nyasha said he is ready for the challenge and has not stopped practising because of his win.

“I am now looking forward to the next national tournament and I have been practising a lot. The win last week will work as a motivation and it will make me approach the competition with caution as every opponent will be targeting me.

“The tournament is very tough as it carries a good purse but I hope to continue with my composure,” said Nyasha