Zim begin medals hunt in India

Toddy Mapingire

The Herald

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe chess team began their medals hunt in the 44th World Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India, this morning.

The event will run from today until August 10 and the head of delegation for the team which left the country on Monday, Toddy Mapingire, said they are ready for the championship.

“The team arrived safely in India and we are looking forward to a good tournament as we have seasoned players in both the men and women sides.

“We are ready for the tournament and we are happy that most of our players have the much needed experience for such a big stage. This year’s team has a lot on their shoulders as they also bear the pressure of improving the previous record,” said Mapingire.

The tournament was initially scheduled for Moscow, Russia, in 2020 but was postponed due to the global Covid-19 pandemic and later moved to India for 2022.

In the previous edition held in Batumi, Georgia in 2018 Zimbabwe team did their all-time best and set a new record of finishing second best African country just after Egypt.

 

