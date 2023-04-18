Pomp, fireworks and funfare at Children’s Party

Learners recite the National Pledge during the 43rd National Independence Children’s Party at Pfura Stadium in Mt Darwin yesterday

Fungi Kwaramba in Mt DARWIN

DRAWN from the country’s 10 provinces, children packed the marquee at Fura Primary School, singing and dancing in celebration of 43 years of independence at a party that was hosted by President Mnangagwa and First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa.

“Zimbabwe at 43: Nyika Inovakwa nevene vayo, Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo, congratulations Zimbabwe,” the children roared at intervals as they recited the theme of this year’s Independence Day.

The auditorium reverberated as the children, brimming with energy and enthusiasm, took turns to dance and sing in front of the Head of State and Government.

The children recited the national pledge which partly says: “Almighty God in whose hands our future lies: I salute the national flag. United in our diversity by our common desire for freedom, justice and equality. Respecting the brave fathers and mothers who lost lives in the Chimurenga/Umvukela. We are proud inheritors of the richness of our natural resources. We are proud creators and participants in our vibrant traditions and cultures. I commit to honesty and dignity of hard work.”

In their war cries, the punch line was “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo”, showing how children appreciate development that is taking place around them and the role they have to play to ensure Zimbabwe realises its vision to be an upper middle class economy by 2030.

In his vote of thanks, Child president Unathi Nyoni saluted President Mnangagwa for the Education 5.0 model, which places emphasis on innovation, science and technology.

“We assure you that we are grateful for the competency-based education that has enabled us to showcase and develop our skills,” said Nyoni.

A student who travelled from Matabeland South Province, Thabani Ncube, said he was delighted to be under the same roof with the President.

“The President said we are the future, he said we have a role to play in the development of the country and we must focus on our education before anything else. I am ready to play my part,” he said.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu said the children who gathered in Mt Darwin embodied the spirit of the nation.

“The children are embodied here by representatives of various provinces. This tradition conveys a lot of meaning, the young learners have a unique opportunity to interact and listen to your advise,” said Minister Ndlovu.

To wrap it up, the skies of Mt Darwin were lit with fireworks at 12 midnight, as the country celebrated Independence Day.