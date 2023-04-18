Zim well prepared for polls: SADC

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

SADC member states have said that Zimbabwe is well prepared to hold the forthcoming harmonised elections on account of a peaceful, transparent and secure environment created by the Second Republic.

The Sadc Electoral Advisory Council (SEAC) Pre-Election Assessment Mission, which is in the country ahead of the general elections, met with SADC ambassadors accredited to Zimbabwe as well as a closed door meeting with the United Nations’ country representative.

Speaking after their meeting, in its capacity as the representative of the Chair of SADC, the Democratic Republic of Congo Charge d’ Affairs Mr Mipwele Kama Michel said the region was confident that the polls would be conducted seamlessly.

“We have seen that there is security in Zimbabwe and there is peace that is why the election can take place without any challenges or problems.

“We are so glad being part of Sadc and we pray that the election is held in a free, fair and democratic manner,” he said.

Mr Kama Michel said assurances given by President Mnangagwa were worth relying upon.

“In previous meetings with President Mnangagwa he assured us, so we believe and trust in him and also to the Zimbabwean people because the election will bring peace and tranquility and it will develop the country,” he said.

In its capacity as Chair of the Sadc Organ Troika, Namibia, represented by its Charge d’Affairs Ms Zemha Gawahas, said member states were happy with the structures put in place by relevant stakeholders to ensure successful polls.

“The meeting went very well and the Sadc ambassadors were happy to meet SEAC. Uniformly we support the election process in Zimbabwe. Together we echo the voice of the President for peaceful and harmonised elections.

“Definitely Zimbabwe is ready for elections and I think all of the structures have been put in place by ZEC and all of the stakeholders and parties,” she said.

“We are happy to support the Republic of Zimbabwe during this time. It is really an exciting time to witness this election which is quite emotive.

“We definitely want peace and transparency to prevail. I am sure the Second Republic will make sure that there is peace and transparency and all of the highest ideals meant for an election will be upheld,” she said.

In an interview after the meeting, SEAC’s Chairperson Judge Ticheme Likhwa Dlamini said indications from deliberations held with Sadc and other stakeholders revealed that Zimbabwe was well prepared to conduct the general elections.

“The meeting was very informative and successful, a lot of views were exchanged on the electoral process and we are grateful for their attendance and being open to us for the engagements.

“The feeling is that the country is geared and ready for the elections and we expressed a very good feeling from comments which the President has made,” he said.

SEAC will conclude their mission on Thursday, after which a report on their findings will be prepared and made public following its adoption.