Police probe robbery case

Crime Reporter

Police in Harare are investigating a case in which five people were robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash, cellphones and various goods worth over US$7 000 after a Toyota Granvia they were travelling in had a tyre puncture in Budiriro 1 last night.

The incident occurred along Second Street when the five victims were suddenly approached by four robbers who were travelling in a blue Honda Fit on the pretext that they wanted to assist.

One of them suddenly produced a pistol before demanding cash and valuables from the five occupants who complied.

A report was made to the police who are still investigating the case.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “The ZRP is investigating a robbery incident which occurred on April 25, 2022 along Second Street, Budiriro 1, Harare where five complainants in a Toyota Granvia vehicle were robbed cash and cellphones valued at US$ 7 025.

“The driver pulled off the road following a tyre puncture on his vehicle before four unknown suspects in an unmarked blue Honda Fit vehicle stopped on the pretext that they wanted to assist. They brandished an unidentified pistol and demanded valuables from all the occupants.”

Police are still looking for the suspects.