Police launch manhunt for two armed robbers, killers

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

POLICE in Chinhoyi are hunting for two unidentified men who robbed a local couple before killing the man and raping the woman on Saturday evening.

According to police sources, on the said date and at around 8pm, the now deceased Tendai Mandendu (33) of 23719 Rusununguko, Chinhoyi phoned his girlfriend who then requested him to take her home at Highlands Farm Compound, 15km west of Chinhoyi.

The now deceased, who was driving his white Toyota Aqua (AFZ-6576) escorted the complaint to the farm and after turning off the Harare-Chirundu highway, and travelling for about 200 metres they found the road blocked by a big log.

The girlfriend who is also the complainant, disembarked to clear the road while two unidentified male adults, suddenly emerged and grabbed the complainant from behind while drawing a knife and forced her into the car.

The now deceased was also held by the neck from behind with one of the accused, drawing a suspected pistol, pointed it on his forehead and forced him to drive back into Harare-Chirundu highway and later into Lomagundi Road at the 127km-peg.

The accused persons then ordered the now deceased to disembark from his car and a scuffle ensued as the now deceased was resisting the accused’s demands.

The deceased was shot three times and they took the vehicle and kidnapped the woman whom they stripped naked before raping and releasing her.

They stole a Huawei P30 cellphone, US$48-00, national ID, ear-phones and a power bank.