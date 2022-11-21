Sikhala bail ruling deferred

The Herald

Senior Court Reporter 

Harare magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti has deferred the ruling in CCC legislator Job Sikhala’s fresh bail application on changed circumstances to Wednesday afternoon.

Mrs Miti said that after going through the State and Sikhala’s submissions, she noted the need to go through the High Court judgment that resulted in the bail order that he violated.

Sikhala had mounted a fresh bail bid saying his co-accused was granted $300 000 and he should be treated equally.

He also told the court that investigations into their matter had been completed with a trial date already set, which warranted him bail in changed circumstances.

The State opposed granting of Sikhala’s bail saying he should look at reasons that saw him denied bail on his initial court appearance.

Sikhala is jointly charged with Chitungwiza North CCC legislator Godfrey Karakadzai Sithole on incitement to commit public violence.

