Police inspector’s attempt to “smuggle” church leader backfires

Senior Court Reporter

A former police chief inspector, who was stationed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and responsible for ushering protocol services to police dignitaries, was today jailed for 14 months after he attempted to illegally ‘smuggle’ his Apostolic Church leader out of the country through the VIP section with wads of cash.

Pedzisai Hali was initially jailed for 24 months when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna charged with criminal abuse of office as a public officer.

Ten months of his sentence were set aside on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next four years.

Hali was convicted of trying to use his authority to allow Simbarashe Lazarus Nengomasha, also known as Madzibaba Simba, to travel to South Africa through the VIP section with US$10 000 and more than R6000, which is against the Customs and Excercise regulations.

A person is allowed to declare any amount in excess of US$2000 when leaving the country.

Hali was arrested in 2020.

Madzibaba Simba is also appearing in court with related charges and the matter is still pending at Harare Magistrates Court.