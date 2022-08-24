Breaking News
4 diplomats present credentials His Excellency President Mnangagwa receives letter of credentials from incoming Turkish Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mrs Berna Kasnakli Verstreden at State House

The Herald

Herald Reporter

NEW ambassadors from Brazil, Botswana, Turkey and Italy have presented their credentials to President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare pledging to strengthen ties between their countries and Zimbabwe.

First to present credentials today was Brazilian envoy Mr Vilmar Rogeiro Coutinho Junior followed by Mrs Sara Sithabile from Botswana, Mrs Berna Kasnakli Versteden (Turkey) and Mr Umberto Malnati (Italy).

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava and the permanent secretary in the ministry, Ambassador James Manzou, attended the event.

