Police bust mineral smuggling gang, 17 nabbed . . . 3 700 tonnes of lithium ore recovered

Police in Masvingo arrested 17 suspects and recovered at least 3 700 tonnes of lithium ore stolen from Bikita Minerals and other surrounding places.

Runesu Gwidi-Masvingo Bureau

POLICE in Masvingo have bust a mineral smuggling syndicate, arresting 17 suspects and recovering at least 3 700 tonnes of lithium ore suspected to have been stolen from Bikita Minerals and other surrounding areas.

It is believed the mineral ore was ready for smuggling into Mozambique and South Africa.

A crack police team led by Assistant Commissioner Florence Marume raided the suspects at their hideouts in Masvingo city’s main industrial area on Saturday following a tip-off by concerned residents.

Several trucks were found parked at the premises loaded with the lithium ore apparently ready for dispatch.

Officer Commanding Masvingo Province, Commissioner David Mahoya, accompanied by police officers and journalists, yesterday toured three sites used by the suspected smugglers.

In addition to the trucks, there was grinding machinery at the sites which the suspects were using to process the ore. They used buildings in the vicinity to house employees.

Lithium ore was strewn all over the premises which also have warehouses and cleaning equipment. The heaps of looted ore at the secret warehouses had dates and grades marked with paint.

Speaking to journalists during the tour, Comm Mahoya said they were still investigating the sources of the ore as it appeared to be from different locations.

He said the suspects were likely to face a number of charges related to the contravention of the country’s mining laws.

Comm Mahoya said theft charges would also be preferred against the suspects if they were

found to have taken the ore from legal mining sites but without authorisation.

It is believed most of the ore could have originated from the premises of mining company, Bikita Minerals.

The suspects are in police custody pending the conclusion of investigations and their appearance in court.

The premises, which are secured by security walls, are guarded by armed police officers as investigations continue.

Preliminary indications are that the suspects were using counterfeit permits to smuggle the mineral out of the country.

“The vehicles that you see parked here had been loaded, waiting to transport the ore illegally out of Zimbabwe. We are likely to have more than one charge and we are still investigating the sources of this ore. We suspect that the declaration permits they were using are counterfeit,” said Comm Mahoya.

Ass Com Marume said the culprits tried to escape but police reacted swiftly and apprehended them.

“The arrested suspects further showed us two more warehouses after some interrogation,” said Ass Com Marume.

Residents applauded Ass Com Marume for refusing to be bribed by the syndicate and described her as a bold and diligent police officer.