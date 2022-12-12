Platinum projects to put Zim on world map

ZIMBABWE’S upcoming platinum mine projects and upgrades to existing opera- tions valued a combined US$10 billion will position the country as a global platinum powerhouse, a Cabinet Minister has said.

According to the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC), Zimbabwe is considered to have the world’s second-largest known platinum group metals (PGM) deposits, after South Africa, on the mineral-rich Great Dyke.

However, the country has three PGM produc- ers, Zimplats, Unki and Mimosa and in addition to existing producers, new PGM projects are at different stages of implementation.

Karo Mining Holdings, which signed a $4,2 billion platinum deal with the Zimbabwe Gov- ernment in 2018, and has commenced opera- tions targeting first production by July 2024 will become the fourth active platinum producer in Zimbabwe. Other platinum projects such as Bravura Mining Consortium, Todal Mining Limited, and the Great Dyke Investments (GDI) are also on course to come into production soon.

Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando told journalists at the Karo’s platinum mining commencement works cere- mony that Zimbabwe had significant platinum resources and the industry is the fastest growing sector in the country.

“We have other countries who have been in platinum production for longer, but their indus- tries are now mature, but ours is fast growing.

“We believe that Zimbabwe platinum pro- duction is poised to become a formidable force in the world where you can no longer talk about platinum production without mentioning Zim- babwe,” he said.

Minister Chitando said looking at the exist- ing three players, Mimosa is expanding, Unki is expanding, and so is Zimplats.“We are also looking at new productions, Todal is coming into the scene as well as Bravura and GDI.

Karo Mining has already commenced works and by July 2024 we will see the first production. In addition, there are also other new concessions coming,” he said.

The minister indicated that from a geological