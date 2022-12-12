‘Hairshow’ event brings new dimension to sector

EVA Hairshow 2022 winner Annalisa Tsoro (centre) poses with her cheque and some of her models

Acting Entertainment Editor

Who still remembers the popular 2007 romantic comedy film based on 2002 Broadway musical of the same name, “Hairspray” directed and choreographed by Adam Shankman and featuring John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken, Amanda Bynes, James Marsden, Queen Latifah, Brittany Snow and Zac Efron among others?

All this was brought to life, underscored and reinvented locally last Saturday at The Venue when the sixth edition of the popular EVA Hairshow event was held in a bid to promote local hairdressers and stylists.

The event which was described as a success by guests, brought a new dimension to the arts sector under the fashion brand as the organisers saw it fit and also proved that hairstylists and hairsdressers are artists in their own right that need to be respected and appreciated as what they do sustain livelihoods just like music, dance and film among others.

Though it wasn’t much about the musical show but rather about 10 hairstylists who took part in the competition where each stylist was tasked to present modern, casual and royal bohemian hairstyles with different hairpieces and braids from EVA brand.

They were trimmed to top five courtesy of celebrity judges who include Marshall Malikula, Brita Maselethulini and Karin Coric among others who had a torrid time selecting them.

After the announcement of the five, they were then given five minutes each to style an African bride.

Each of the models on stage was dressed in their lobola attires and each hairstylist had to pick one.

29-year-old former Kuwadzana High librarian Annalisa Tsoro emerged winner as she walked away with US$1 500 richer while Esther Kanengoni scooped second place and received US$1 000.

Natasha Chiveto came third and went home with US$500. In an interview with The Herald Arts, Tsoro who could not hide her tears of joy as she could not believe it said that it was a dream come true for her.

“I was referred to this competition by my friends Shanashe and Kayla Soza among others. I am just a natural hairstylist and hairdresser,” she said.

“I have been in this business for almost a year now and all the hairstyles I exhibited today (Saturday) were done in a day. It is all about my creativity. I don’t have a salon but I am used to home calls from either brides, friends and other clients.”

Tsoro said was going to use the money for her charity on sanitary wear she was working on.

“I am a breadwinner and this is a good start for me for 2023. I have a charity on pads that I am working on and have been having financial challenges on buying some other stuff. I am happy and shocked at the same time that I have won and will also work on buying stuff for me to work very well,” she said.

EVA chief executive Sonia Park said was happy the competition had bounced back after the Covid-19 pandemic which had affected it.

“It hasn’t been an easy time for everyone, especially with the Covid-19 pandemic which affected us. This show is not about EVA but we are supporting one another,” she said as she became emotional.

“We will continue to give support to women and men who are much into hairdressing. We have been to province by province, scouting and selecting these professionals. I would say it is about uniting models, hairstylists and hairdressers. For now, we are still on the local market but we want the brand to grow regionally and internationally.”

The event saw bubbly former model Nyasha Mutsauri and Coach Tafadzwa Mukoyi as masters of ceremony who flawlessly sailed through during their segment.

It also attracted diplomats from Korean, Japanese, China embassies, fashionistas, musicians and celebrities who were dressed to nine as according to the theme of the event — “Black Tie”.

Again according to the organisers as they were asked why didn’t they host a ‘pay-up’ event rather than a strictly by invite, they said they wanted to keep it classy and compact.

“As you have noticed, most of the venues we wanted were fully booked as we also wanted to have a bigger venue. We then decided to stick to the strictly by invite policy where we invited those in the hair, modelling and fashion industry.”

“We are happy that everything went according to plan as we wanted to maintain the classy, elegant and compact feel. We hope next year we will have a bigger venue so that many would see and notice this competition,” said Nyasha Mutsauri.

Songstress Tammy Moyo put up a splendid show as she dished more than four songs from her discography, keeping fans on their feet.

Clad in purple attire, it seemed the musician was perfect for the show as she personified hair, fashion and music.

The diva did not disappoint.