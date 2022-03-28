Perfect four for Dynamos

UNBRIDLED JOY . . . Dynamos defender Brendon Mpofu (left) is joined by teammate Bill Antonio (right) in celebration after scoring a rare goal in yesterday’s win over Harare City in a Castle Lager Premiership football match at the National Sports Stadium — Picture by Lee Maidza

Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

Harare City……………………………………… 0

Dynamos……………………………………….. (0) 2

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya’s strong half-time pep talk made the difference as the Harare giants made it four wins in four outings yesterday with a hard earned victory over tactically-sound Harare City in a Castle Lager Premiership football match at the National Sports Stadium.

The Glamour Boys got their goals from defenders Brandon Mpofu and Frank Makarati after recovering from a rather lukewarm first-half performance.

Dynamos are enjoying a purple patch after stretching their perfect winning run to four games but coach Ndiraya was not impressed by his team’s performance.

“It’s always difficult to win games especially when we work for Dynamos because all the teams normally bring their A-game when you play against them and Harare City did that today.

“And I must be honest that it wasn’t easy. I think tactically they were also very good and that made life difficult for us in the first half.

“I wouldn’t want to say we didn’t really do the best that we could but I should also give it to Harare City for being very tactically disciplined and that made life difficult for us.

“We played a very good opponent today but in the end it’s all about winning, thought we had to push a little bit harder to get the goals.

“What is important is the three points. We got into this game under a little bit of pressure because our rivals (CAPS United) played yesterday (on Saturday) and got good results so we were really supposed to get maximum points today.

“I’m happy that we collected maximum points and we really forward to the next game, which is a derby which are quite difficult.

“Yes, four wins in a row and I’m happy. It’s the stuff that we want and we are now aiming to win the fifth one. We are taking it step by step, game by game,” said Ndiraya.

Harare City looked more balanced but lacked the determination going forward earlier on. DeMbare’s teenage winger Bill Antonio provided some sparks but they could only register one shot at goal in the first 45 minutes, with Harare City having to wait until the second half to test the Dynamos goal.

Antonio made a trademark run in the fifth minute and crossed the ball for Ralph Kawondera but the midfielder suffered indecision and his shot was easily dealt with by the Sunshine Boys.

While Harare City were yet to create a meaningful chance of their own, Kawondera was guilty of another failed attempt midway through the first half, this time missing a tap-in opportunity from a cutback by Shadreck Nyahwa.

Then City goalkeeper Kelvin Shangiwa made a brilliant save when he sprung into the air to tip the ball over after DeMbare’s big Nigerian forward Alex Orotomal had controlled the ball well with his chest before attempting to chip.

But nothing much as the game lacked fluidity in the midfield where both teams flooded men with identical 3-5-2 formations.

DeMbare’s youthful winger Antonio was always a thorn in the flesh of the hosts. But Harare City kept shape at the back and were always looking to catch their opponents on the break but Wilfred Muvirimi and Clive Rupiya lacked supplies upfront.

Rupiya came close soon after the restart with a rising shot from inside the box but Dynamos goalkeeper Taimon Mvula produced a fine reflex to punch the ball out.

The referees made a bizarre decision to award free kick at the edge of the box after a Harare City defender had appeared to handle the ball inside the box.

Harare City goalkeeper Shangiwa did a poor job from the resultant set-piece taken by Godknows Murwira to gift Dynamos their opening goal on the 56th minute as defender Makarati was on the right position at the right time to bundle the ball home in a crowded box.

Harare City wanted a quick response and they started pushing men forward with the hope of levelling matters as quickly as possible.

But they still found themselves with more work to do after DeMbare doubled their lead in the 63rd minute courtesy of substitute Mpofu.

Mpofu did justice to the industry by DeMbare’s man-of-the moment Antonio, who drew his markers to the byline before cutting back the ball for Nyahwa.

The midfielder missed his timing but Mpofu made a perfect first time connection with a powerful and precise left footer that settled in the bottom corner.

Harare City coach Taurai Mangwiro was disappointed by the defeat.

“I thought Dynamos were there for the taking after what I observed in the first half and somehow we just didn’t come to the party.

“We weren’t that creative in midfield and the supply to our top men wasn’t that effective. You don’t score goals if you’re not creative enough.

“That’s what we lacked today as a team and the time we took to have a shot on target shows how we were in front of goal,” said Mangwiro.

Dynamos moved into second place with 19 points while Harare City dropped one place into 12 place on the log standings with 10 points. Chicken Inn lead the race with 22 points following their win over Ngezi Platinum on Saturday.

Teams

Harare City: K. Shangiwa, C. Mujuru, H. Chapusha, D. Dzvinyai, S. Masunda (T. January, 68th minute), I. Zambezi, E. Zinyama (T. Mukono, 74th minute), E. Mandiranga ((T. Tumba 61st minute), E. Ziocha, C. Rupiya (J. Chipangura, 68th minute), E. Muvirimi

Dynamos: T. Mvula, T. Muringai, F. Makarati, D. Appiah, S. Nyahwa, G. Murwira (E. Jalai, 85th minute), T. Mavhunga, B. Antonio, R. Kawondera (B. Mpofu, 49th minute), E. Paga (J. Makunike, 80th minute), A. Orotomal (E. Katema, 49th minute)