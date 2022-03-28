Agric indaba roars into life

Mashonaland West Bureau

An array of local and international high-profile speakers including Liberia Vice President, Jewel Howard Taylor is expected to grace the Strategic Agriculture Conference in Africa that aims to help promote the sector on the continent.

The conference, which runs from today until Thursday in Chinhoyi, is being organised by Summerhill Farm and Cherry Africa.

Liberia VP Jewel Howard Taylor, is expected to be the guest of honour while Nigeria’s executive governor, His Excellency Samuel Orfom and Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka, will be among the various speakers.

Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda are some of the countries expected to participate.

One of the organisers, Summerhill Farm director, Ms Nomhle Mliswa, told The Herald that the conference was aimed at putting Zimbabwe’s agriculture on the world map.

“The Vice President of Liberia, Her Excellency, Jewel Howard Taylor will officiate at the conference.

“The official launch of the conference is this Wednesday. The delegates will visit Zimbabwe’s largest man-made dam Kariba resort and Victoria Falls,” she said.

“The visit will comprise a series of theoretical and practical sessions for the visiting and registered delegates as well as various farm and business tours of diverse farming sectors and businesses in the agricultural sector to provide for a holistic agricultural experience.”

Most of the foreign delegates were expected to arrive yesterday while Liberia VP Howard Taylor is expected in Zimbabwe tomorrow.