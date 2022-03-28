Zimbabwe’s Pazani living her dream

ON CLOUD NINE . . . Zimbabwe’s Precious Pazani could not hide her excitement after she officiated at the Women’s Six Nations rugby tournament for the first time in her career at Grenoble, France, yesterday.

GRENOBLE. — Zimbabwe’s Precious Pazani says officiating in the Women’s Six Nations rugby tournament will be a landmark in her career.

She officiated at her first game yesterday when France hosted Italy.

Pazani, a former player for Zimbabwe’s seven’s team, will be an assistant referee for the championship, which began on Saturday and runs until April 30.

South Africa’s Aimee Barrett-Theron was the other assistant referee for yesterday’s clash in Grenoble.

“From watching the Six Nations back at home, I’ve always been keen and thought it would be nice to be involved in such tournaments,” Pazani told BBC Sport Africa.”Now I am here and living that dream.”

“I am really excited about it and can’t wait to be part of it. It is a bigger challenge, a bigger game and bigger exposure. I am really chuffed that I got that appointment. It’s big for me – I am really happy.”

Pazani refereed a World Cup qualifier between Kenya and Colombia last September, but believes the Women’s Six Nations, which also involves England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, will be a step up.

“There are some strong teams,” she said. “Compared to the qualifier that I reffed, the women who played in it are not as experienced as these guys.

“Some of the people who play in the Six Nations are professionals. There is some really good rugby being played at this level.”

Pazani believes being involved in the tournament will give her the chance to be selected for this year’s Women’s World Cup, which will be held in New Zealand in October-November.

Her view echoes that of World Rugby’s match officials selection committee chairman at the time of the referees’ announcement.

“The 2022 Women’s Six Nations is a significant step for our match officials on their journey to Rugby World Cup 2021 in New Zealand and builds on recent selections for the men’s Under-20 Six Nations,” said Graham Mourie.

“Any referee that starts in their career, if you take it seriously you want to be involved in the biggest tournaments,” rallied Pazani.

“The same teams that play at the Six Nations are the ones you most probably have playing at the World Cup.

“If I do make it to the World Cup that would be good because you have already experienced the atmosphere. You don’t get baffled when you get on the park.

“If you don’t get the appointment (for the World Cup), then you are already halfway there and know what it is that you are expecting,”

Pazani – who became a rugby sevens international after previously playing basketball for leading Zimbabwean clubs – believes African women’s rugby is slowly closing on Europe and the rest of the world.

“There is a huge gap between African countries and other countries but I think as time progresses, with a lot of players coming in and a lot more rugby happening in Africa, that gap can be reduced,” she said.

“But right now we are still growing. The rugby being played a few years ago is not the same as the rugby being played now. Things have changed, teams have developed and are playing better.

“It has improved over the years and it is still getting better as the years progress.”

Pazani has already been involved in the men’s Under-20 Six Nations this year, along with Barrett-Theron. and hopes more female officials will break through and enjoy more involvement in the men’s game.

“You also have some women getting involved in it and it’s pretty big. They have recognised a lot of women to be part of it, especially for the Under-20s,” Pazani said.