Parirenyatwa Hospital offering free cleft lip and cleft palate surgeries 

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals will be providing free screening and surgeries for cleft lip as well as cleft palate from Monday to Friday.

Screening day is tomorrow (Sunday, March 26) and surgeries will commence on Monday and parents are urged to bring their children for screening.

The camp is in line with President Mnangagwa’s vision of universal health coverage of sufficient quality for all and children with the condition are set to benefit from the free corrective surgery.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleft lip and cleft palate are birth defects that occur when a baby’s lip or mouth do not form properly during pregnancy.

Together, these birth defects commonly are called “orofacial clefts”.

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals spokesperson Mr Linos Dhire confirmed the medical camp.

“A team of doctors will be conducting cost-free screening and surgery for cleft lip and cleft palate at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals,” said Mr Dhire.

“Sunday is the screening day and surgeries will start on Monday, those who want the services are advised to come on Sunday for screening.”

More than 150 children are expected to benefit from free cleft lip and cleft palate surgeries.