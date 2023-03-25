“Zimbabwe will be top of the pile again”

Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE is going to be rejuvenated and reinvigorated and will be at the top of the pile not just in Africa but also around the world, renowned medical practitioner cum-author Dr Nyaradzo Mutizira-Nondo has said.

In an interview, Dr. Nondo said President Mnangagwa’s administration had demonstrated its capabilities and it was just a matter of time before Zimbabwe make it to the top again.

“The future of this country is very incredible, we have different minerals that are found under our soil, let alone the agricultural land which is something else as well, the most fertile land in Southern Africa, “he said.

Dr Nondo, a medical doctor by profession cum-author is currently working on a film on the historic land reform programme, and firmly believes that under President Mnangagwa the agricultural sector will turn around the country’s fortunes.

“I really do believe that the current dispensation of Cde Mnangagwa is going to pursue that agenda of keeping the land on the black majority side and improving the sector,” he said.

Zimbabwe last year achieved a milestone in wheat production by harvesting 375 000 tonnes of the cereal, the highest ever recorded since wheat growing started in 1966.

Now buoyed by rapid economic growth, the nation is poised to achieve an upper-middle-income economy by 2030 with all sectors registering milestones.

Playing his part, Dr Munondo published two political books in 2013 and 2010 titled “The Regime Change Agenda: Focus on Zimbabwe” and “The Chimurenga Protocol” respectively.

The Chimurenga Protocol gives a detailed narrative of the events around the First Chimurenga, The Land Apportionment Act, the Second Chimurenga, the Lancaster House Conference, the role of the duplicitous Labour Government in the infamous 1997 Claire Short letter, the Third Chimurenga of 2000 and then the gross abuse of the people of Zimbabwe by the Anglo-Saxons.

Dr Nondo said that anyone who reads and understands the content of the books will be enlightened about the conspiracies and shenanigans that are being peddled by the West and their allies.

Refuting claims that the land reform programme was a mistake he said: “People don’t know this but those countries have their own laws that allow them to take land for the public good, If Zimbabwe does it, it becomes a big crime against human rights which is a complete lie.”

The Regime Change Agenda book critiques the Western foreign policy towards Zimbabwe and it gives reasons why stronger nations attack weaker states.

“It was a historical element of the regime change agenda, which has been mentioned a lot, particularly in our political circles. It is something the white especially the Western world, have decided to pursue, to try to remove a Government that is seemingly against the white establishment abroad.

“The book reveals change regime tactics, there are something like 15 regime change tactics, including things like manipulation of media through propaganda and public opinion, and the role of NGOs.”