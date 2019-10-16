‘Parents’ role in child education critical’

Victor Maphosa Herald Correspondent

PARENTS play a pivotal role in their children’s education and in contributing to the attainment of Vision 2030, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima has said.

He made the remarks last week while addressing parents and teachers during a tour of Kuwadzana 2 High School in Harare where the community working with the school are carrying out various projects aimed at improving the learning environment.

Among other projects, the school authorities working with the community have managed to build several blocks which include well-equipped two science laboratory blocks, an agriculture block, home economics block where metal work, art and other practical lessons are undertaken.

Speaking after the tour, Minister Mavima commended the community and the school authorities for the partnership which is aimed at improving the learning environment for the pupils.

“What I have seen here is commendable, I am happy with the commitment which has shown by parents working with the school authorities, they realised that a school is a foundation of national development,” he said.

In her address, Kuwadzana 2 High School head Mrs Mary Mupandawana commended the SDC for all the developments at the school.

“So far, they (SDC) have constructed the A’ Level science laboratory, Food Technology block, Agriculture shade and now they are working on this state-of-the-art administration block,” she said.

SDC chairperson Mrs Jeiel Sikurai appealed to Government for assistance in the completion of the administration block.

“Our appeal to the Honourable Minister is for donations mainly roofing material,” she said. “As a committee we are now having challenges with procurement of building material due to ever rising costs.”