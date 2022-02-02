Palestinian ambassador hails Amnesty International report on Israel’s crimes

Palestinian ambassador hails Amnesty International report on Israel’s crimes Ambassador Almassri

The Herald

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

 

Palestinian Ambassador Tamer Almassri has hailed Amnesty International’s report on Israel’s crimes of apartheid against their country.

The report is titled, “Israel’s Apartheid Against Palestinians: Cruel System of Domination and Crime Against Humanity.”

Ambassador Almassri said Amnesty International joins several other global human rights organisations including those in Israel in denouncing its treatment of the Palestinian people as an institutionalised apartheid reality.

“The apartheid state of Israel has created and maintains an institutionalized regime of systematic oppression and domination over Palestinians, which is enforced across Israel and the occupied holy land of Palestine through reinforcing discriminatory laws, policies and practices, and, when seen as a totality, controls virtually every aspect of Palestinians’ lives and routinely violates their human rights,” he said.

Ambassador Almassri said the report laid bare that Israel is indeed an apartheid state without any doubt.

He said the ball was now in the court of politicians and government leaders around the world to seize the moment and take the necessary measures to end Israel’s apartheid system, settler colonialism and occupation.

Ambassador Almassri said failing to act by Government leaders will allow Israel to continue to violate international law amounting to complicity in one of the most serious crimes against humanity.

