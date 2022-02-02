Zim commemorates Radio Day

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe will this year commemorate World Radio Day in Chiredzi district to celebrate the award of a community radio station there as the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa continue to open the airwaves.

The World Radio Day is commemorated on February 13 of every year.

Addressing a press conference in Harare today, the permanent secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana described the commemoration for this year as unique.

“This year’s Radio Day, which is commemorated every year, is a bit different for Zimbabwe. This is the first time we are commemorating it at a community radio station. One of the very first community radio station to ever come alive in Zimbabwe. So, we are commemorating this day in Chiredzi where they are running a station called Avuxeni which specialises in Shangaan language. It is a medium of communication for the Shangaani community,” said Mr Mangwana.