Open Call for Young Art Critic Awards at Trieste Contemporanea

Arts Reporter

The 11th edition of the CEI Forum in Venice is set to take place next Friday at the Academy of Fine Arts in Venice and can be attended by the public in person and online via streaming.

Highlighting the specific activity of art criticism by contemporary art curators, a call is open to young contemporary art curators.

Trieste Contemporanea is organising the meeting with the patronage and support of the Central European Initiative (CEI), the patronage of the Italian National Commission for UNESCO, support of the Autonomous Region in Friuli Venezia Giulia in collaboration with the Academy of Fine Arts in Venice together with Juliet Art Magazine. An international judging panel will select the three best reviewers.

The selected trio will have the opportunity to address an international audience of the Forum and benefit from a lively exchange with colleagues and professionals present at the meeting.

Travel and accommodation will be catered for by Trieste Contemporanea.

Text submitted for the call will be their intervention.

The audience at the forum will vote for the best three speeches to be awarded the Young Art Critic Award Trieste Contemporanea.

The three finalists will be offered an opportunity to publish in the Italian contemporary art magazine “Juliet” with a text on an artist, an exhibition, or a contemporary art institution from their own country.

Content, evaluation, and interpretation will be exhibited in terms of originality and appropriateness (compared to the trends in contemporary visual art discourse).

The review should concern appreciation of the curatorial thesis presented in the exhibition (based on criteria used by young reviewing critics for their provisional recording of ongoing trends and emerging stimuli).

Attention to the curatorial concept of the exhibition under review must in any case be developed by the three finalists in the contribution to the Forum.

To participate interested candidates should send a review of a contemporary art exhibition that they consider intriguing and have visited between February 2022 and February 2024 anywhere in the world and explain the reasons for their judgement.

Proposals are to be submitted by March 24, 2024, on Sunday with a text in English of up to 8000 characters sent via email to info@triestecontemporanea.

The subject should read “call for young curators”.

The text must be accompanied by an information sheet of the selected exhibition.

This should include country, city, venue, opening dates, title exhibiting curators, and organising bodies. Images with captions, contact details of candidates, and a brief curriculum vitae including place, date of birth, and citizenship should be enclosed.