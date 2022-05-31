NSSA in life certificate renewal exercise

Herald Reporter

The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has commenced a life certificate renewal programme for all NSSA pensioners to guarantee continued pay-outs.

The exercise is commencing from June 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022.

NSSA Deputy Director Marketing and Communication, Tendai Mutseyekwa, said the life certificate renewal programme was an annual exercise that is done to mitigate the risk of paying undeserving beneficiaries and ghost pensioners.

“NSSA beneficiaries are required to physically present themselves, with positive identification such as a national identity document, driver’s licence or a valid passport, for them to complete a life certificate form before submitting these for updating.

“Apart from our offices in various locations across the country, NSSA officers will be available at POSB, NBS and ZimPost banking halls during pensioner paydays to register beneficiaries for this programme. Our teams will also visit growth points and designated business centres for the life certificate renewal programme,” he said.

NSSA said a list of the renewal service points will be advertised in the press, NSSA digital platforms, and displayed at all NSSA offices for the convenience of pensioners.

“To avoid suspension of pension pay-outs, pensioners are encouraged to participate in this programme to renew their membership to NSSA by the 31st of August 2022,” Mr Mutseyekwa said.