NPA launches checklist app

Vongai Chinjeke and Marytise Vambayi

Prosecutors will continue getting resources for combating wildlife crime, including a new mobile application to be used as a docket checklist when prosecuting wildlife crimes.

The new mobile application comes after Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi renewed the memorandum of understanding with Tikki Hywood Foundation for 10 years.

The co-operation started on February 26, 2019 with the objective of establishing a partnership for effective and efficient prosecution of wildlife crime and related offences within the Zimbabwean courts and to create a greater awareness and appreciation of the value and importance of wildlife as a resource.

Speaking yesterday at the signing of the extension of the memorandum, Mr Hodzi said it was important to keep those involved in wildlife management resourced because wildlife crime is becoming an increasingly pressing issue not only in Zimbabwe, but to the global economic and social development, security, governance and the environment.

“It is therefore crucial that authorities involved in wildlife crime management such as the ZimParks, ZRP, JSC and the NPA are adequately resourced in order to fully discharge their mandate and effectively and efficiently deal with the problem of wildlife crime.”

Mr Hodzi said one way of achieving this was to enter into partnerships with organisations like Tikki Hywood Foundation that are committed to fighting wildlife crime.

“As earlier on stated, we have benefited immensely from our partnership with Tikki Hywood Foundation hence, our decision today to renew the MoU between us for 10 more years,” he said.

Tikki Hywood Foundation founder and chief executive, Ms Lisa Hywood, said the objectives of the MoU are to build capacity amongst members of the National Prosecuting Authority and in particular the Environmental and Wildlife Directorate for the effective and efficient prosecution of wildlife and related cases.

Ms Hywood said the new mobile applications created a procedural checklist for the user to follow which also allows the user to input digital notes and lodge pictorial evidence.