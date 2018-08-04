‘Now is the time for work and progress’

President Mnangagwa addresses the media while flanked by Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Acting Minister Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo at State House in Harare yesterday. - (Picture by Justin Mutenda)

My Fellow Zimbabweans;

The past nine months have been momentous.

An uplifting period in the history of the Zimbabwean nation.

Following a mass popular movement that led to the new dispensation, there has been an unprecedented flowering of freedom and democracy in our beloved homeland.

This process culminated in the historic 2018 harmonised elections.

The campaign was hard-fought, competitive and at times heated.

This is at it should be in a deep democracy.

The voting itself was conducted in a peaceful and transparent manner.

On July 30th, we went out in our millions to shape our future.

For this we must be proud. Here was a celebration of Zimbabwean democracy, a festival of unfettered freedom.

With the eyes of the world upon us, we delivered a free, fair and credible election, as we always promised.

Of course, there were some challenges. No democratic process is flawless. Ours was no exception.

But our democratic exercise was open to the world like never before, and our freedom and openness were there for all to see, indeed there for all to see, indeed there to inspire other nations.

What began on the streets last November, ended with the ballot in July.

While the violence of the last few days must be condemned loudly, it is incumbent upon us all to focus on the positive steps our country has made in spite of that tragic setback.

We cannot allow the violent actions of the few to detract from the democratic expression of the many.

Friends,

I am proud and humbled to have been elected to be your President.

I pledge to be the President of all Zimbabweans.

A President of those that voted for me and those who did not.

For both must be made to belong, and to participate in the national processes.

I will do all that is in my power to live up to the expectations of those who voted for me, and equally, to prove myself to those who did not.

I am grateful for all the support and hard work of my campaign team and of the many volunteers. You worked hard, you worked passionately but peacefully – I salute you all for your efforts.

I would like to commend my fellow candidates on their contribution to the democratic process.

It would not have been a contest without you.

We had our differences, but we jockeyed and debated peacefully, and in good spirit. We have been a credit to our people.

To Nelson Chamisa, I want to say: You now have a crucial role to play in Zimbabwe’s present and unfolding future.

Let us both together call for peace and unity in our land, call for both louder than ever. That is the role of leaders. That is our joint responsibility, even though discharged and fulfilled differently.

To all Zimbabweans, let me say that although we were divided at the polls, we are now united in the aftermath of the democratic process, indeed in our dreams and in our aspirations.

Though some will inevitably be disappointed with the outcome, I urge everyone to be calm and peaceful, and to look forward.

To remember that we are all brothers and sisters, and that this land is all we have.

Now is the time for us to come together as one, to work as one people.

Sharing one dream, one destiny.

Whoever you voted for, now begins a time to forge hands for a better future.

Let us work together and ensure that we realise the bold vision that was articulated in the campaign.

We all want the same thing: to be stronger and to succeed as a nation.

Brothers and sisters,

I have always said that the voice of the people is the voice of God.

Now that the people have spoken, I hear your call.

I pledge to be a listening President, a fair President and a responsible and inclusive leader.

I thank you the people of Zimbabwe for putting your faith in me to lead you for the next five years. I pray that I am worthy of your trust.

The time for politics is behind us. Now is the time for work and progress. A season for greater peace and harmony in our nation.

I thank you.