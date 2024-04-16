Nine suspected notorious robbers arrested

Crime Reporter

NINE suspected notorious armed robbers who were terrorising businesspeople and also raiding company premises countrywide have been arrested and police recovered nine firearms used to commit the offences.

The suspects were arrested between Sunday and yesterday in separate incidents in Harare and Chitungwiza.

They are facing five robbery counts committed in Harare, Murewa and Shamva, among other areas.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

He said the suspects were also linked to a case in which they robbed a security company in Eastlea, Harare, of cash and property valued at US$142 000 sometime in 2022.

The suspects have since been taken to court this afternoon.