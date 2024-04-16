Consumers flood supermarkets with first ZiG salary

Walter Nyamukondiwa

Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

Consumers, including civil servants and farm workers, who had their ZiG salaries credit today flooded supermarkets in Chinhoyi and other towns to buy basic commodities.

Civil servants and other employees started getting their monthly salaries in ZiG this week.

This month’s situation is in stark contrast to previous months when consumers would flock to tuckshops and informal traders to buy basic commodities in United States dollars.

Supermarket chains, including OK and TM Pick n Pay have enjoyed brisk business since morning as people are buying basic commodities from them.

People interviewed said supermarkets are accepting the ZiG while tuckshops and informal traders are still insisting on the USD.

“I just got my money and I decided to go to the supermarket after realising that converting the money in the streets with money changers was expensive,” said a civil servant who bought groceries in OK Chinhoyi.

Illegal forex dealers looking for business just outside supermarkets said most people are not entertaining them as they are buying using their ZiG in the supermarkets.

“People are just going into the shops to buy with the ZiG. It’s a bad day in office for us,” said one forex dealer at TM North Supermarket.