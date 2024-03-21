New quarry mine opens in Murambinda

Herald Reporter

A new quarry mine with a capacity to crush about 120 tonnes of quarry per hour, has started operations in Murambinda, Buhera.

The indigenous owned mining concern has since employed 100 people in a development that is also expected to bolster construction activities in and around the district.

The produced quarry will be used for concrete purposes while its dust will be used to mould bricks and drain pipes, as part of value addition and creation of downstream jobs.

In line with Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo mantra, the. indigenous firm, Prevail Quarry Mine, under the Prevail Group International Consortium owns the quarry concern which has since unlocked vast job opportunities in Murambinda.

The mine expects to employ more people as the mining sector continues to strike gold in line with Vision 2030 of attaining an upper-middle-income society.

Situated less than two kilometres from Murambinda Growth Point, the new mine started operating this week.

In an interview PGI group chairman, Dr Paul Tungwarara said operations are now in full throttle.

“Yes, we have started our first operations at Prevail Quarry Mine in Murambinda. Test runs were successfully conducted and now it only awaits official commissioning,” he said.

Dr Tungwarara said the impact is phenomenal in terms of the local community and from a US$20 billion mining perspective.

“As an organisation, we are supporting President Mnangagwa’s vision that Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo, it is us Zimbabweans who should be leading in building our nation,” he said.

“This project did not just happen, it is a result of the Vision 2030 set by His Excellency. The enabling policies have resulted in this project taking place,” he said.

Dr Tungwarara said the project among others, will also give further impetus to the overall modernisation, industrialisation, and growth of the economy.

“The Second Republic, ably led by President Mnangagwa, continues to invite more investors to take up opportunities that abound in the exploration, extraction, and beneficiation of our minerals. As Prevail we have heeded the call and we will continue working to develop our nation.”

Dr Tungwarara said the local community has already started enjoying the fruits of the project through job creation.

“The local people will benefit immensely from international experts in this project who will train and transfer knowledge and skills to our local people. As we grow our mining sector in line with targets set in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), local beneficiation in the mining sector is now urgent and paramount in our programmes.

“It is high time local communities and the economy as a whole benefit from their God-given resources.

“The mine will abide by the bio-physical environment, corporate and social responsibility frameworks to sustainably improve the life and social infrastructure of the surrounding communities,” said Dr Tungwarara.

Apart from the new quarry mine, Prevail Group International has also built a five-star lodge in Buhera, to complement Government efforts to expand the tourism and hospitality industry in line with the attainment of Vision 2030.