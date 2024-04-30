Joy as ZiG hits the streets

Farai Dauramanzi Herald Reporter

Zimbabweans have expressed joy after withdrawing ZiG notes and coins from the banks for the first time, saying that the money will bring relief to the transacting public.

Informal traders and commuters had been anxiously awaiting an alternative to the electronic payment methods that, apart from hard currency cash transactions, had been solely in use since the launch of ZiG on April 5.

Most banks in Harare’s central business district had queues this morning as the banking public eagerly awaited to withdraw the new currency.

One of the first people to withdraw ZiG at CABS First Street Branch, Mr Lovemore Dliwayo could not hide his excitement when he came out of the bank holding the new currency and was immediately mobbed by many who wanted to take a glimpse of the money.

“We have been at the mercy of traders and transporters who were demanding US$1 on every transaction and I am happy that the new money is finally out so that we can get our change,” said Mr Dliwayo.

Mr Takawira Maramabanyika, a pensioner who also withdrew his ZiG notes said he is happy to be part of the history in the making.

“The money looks good, it will definitely help on the issue of change. I am also happy that the country now has its own currency and I hope authorities will take bold measures to preserve its value.

“Authorities should continue with the clampdown on money changers as they are the major culprits in eroding the value of our money,” said Mr Maramabanyika.

In a statement yesterday, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe said the ZiG notes and coins will be drip-fed into the market in denominations ranging from ZiG1 to ZiG200.