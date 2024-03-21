Katsimberis fraud trial deferred to April

Herald Correspondent

Harare magistrate, Mr Stanford Mambanje has deferred the fraud trial for George Katsimberis to April 4 following indications that the presiding magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro was not available.

Katsimberis is accused of building a showroom in Borrowdale without an approved building plan, resulting in the demolition of the showroom.

During previous sittings, the former prosecutor who was handling the trial, Mr Michael Reza, said Katsimberis initially pleaded in English before Harare magistrate Mrs Letween Rwodzi.

However, he went on to seek the services of a Greek interpreter when the case was taken over by Mrs Vongai Guwuriro.

Mr Reza also accused Katsimberis of forging a court record which he later submitted as the court transcript.

While cross-examining Katsimberis on his application for referral of the matter to the Apex Court, Mr Reza said the contents in the transcript that Katsimberis submitted to the court were forged.

Mr Reza accused Katsimberis of submitting a manufactured document as a court transcript to scandalise the court.

“You created this document. There is nothing official in this document. You forged and submitted it in court because you want to scandalise the court,” he said.

Mr Reza suggested that Katsimberis typed the document in town to hoodwink the court.

Mr Reza put it to Katsimberis that his rights were never infringed in this trial saying all had been done above board. He said all the rules had been followed and nothing could be referred to the Concourt.

On the other hand, Katsimberis insists he will not get a fair trial with Mr Reza prosecuting.

He said Mr Reza was in the habit of infringing his constitutional rights.