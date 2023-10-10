New Prosecutor General sworn-in

President Mnangagwa has sworn in Justice Loice Matanda -Moyo as Prosecutor General at State house today :-Pictures by Joseph Manditswara.

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

NEWLY appointed Prosecutor General Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo has taken oath of office before President Mnangagwa today promising to ensure cases are concluded timeously.

Speaking after taking her oath, at the State House, Justice Matanda-Moyo said her job is to institute and conduct criminal trials.

“So, I will be leading the team in the prosecution of criminal matters in Zimbabwe. I do understand that currently there is a backlog and our task is to clear that backlog,” she said.

Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Cde Kembo Mohadi and Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya were present during the swearing-in ceremony.