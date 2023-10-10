Africa University 25th Graduation Ceremony
  • Today Tue, 10 Oct 2023

Two companies lose over US$31 000 to robbers

Crime Reporter

Eight robbers raided a local seed company and a car panel beating company before stealing a total of US$31 000 on Sunday.

The incidents occurred in Graniteside, Harare and police have launched a manhunt for the robbers.

At the seed company, the robbers got away with US$25 000 while at the car panel beating entity, they stole US$6 000 cash.

In a statement national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred along Dhela way, Graniteside on October 8, 2023.

“Eight suspects armed with pistols attacked two security guards who were on duty at a seed company before breaking into the company’s offices where they used explosives to break the cash safe. The suspects stole US$25 000 cash and a laptop before breaking into an adjacent building belonging to a car panel beating company where they blew the cash safe using explosives. “Subsequently, the suspects stole US$6 000 cash. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” he said.

Meanwhile, Police in Kuwadzana have arrested Kudakwashe Mlambo (29) in connection with a case of robbery which occurred on October 8, along the Harare-Bulawayo Road in Dzivarasekwa near Thuli Service Station.

The suspect, together with other two unknown suspects who are still at large, attacked a motorist after smashing the windscreen of the vehicle he was driving.

The suspects stole US$1 200 cash. Mlambo was apprehended by a mob after the motorist screamed for help.

 

