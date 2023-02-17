Musona rediscovers goal-scoring form

Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona finally found the back of the nets after more than 10 games in the Saudi Pro-League when he contributed a goal and an assist in Al-Tai’s 2-2 draw with Al-Adalah last night.

The 32-year-old, brought his side back into the game with a 63rd minute half-volley after Christofer Gonzalez had put the hosts ahead a few moments earlier.

Musona had last scored a league goal back in October, when he single-handedly destroyed relegation candidates Khaleej FC with a hattrick in the 3-0 win. His other recent goal was during the King’s Cup defeat to Al-Fateh in December.

The Zimbabwean forward now has four goals to his name Saudi Pro-League this season. He also increased his tally of assists to five when he turned the provider last night, after setting up Mukhtar Ali, as Al-Tai took the lead two minutes later.

However, the hosts ensured parity almost instantly, with all the goals for both teams coming during a feisty 10-minute interval between the 59th and 68th minutes.