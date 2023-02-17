National swimming champs underway in Bulawayo

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Senior National Swimming Championships got underway on Thursday evening with Harare and Bulawayo putting up some positive performances to accumulate the most points on the first day of the event.

The national competition is being held at the City Pool, in Bulawayo.

Harare and Bulawayo had a good start to end the day tied on points, after each of the two provinces accumulated a combined team score of 130 points.

Going into the competition, Harare Amateur Swimming board member Nikki Johnsen said they will be out to defend their title and also to claim the aggregate trophy, which is currently held by Bulawayo.

“Harare have been training hard and (we) are very excited. Bulawayo is a fast pool, so many swimmers are hoping and expecting to achieve top times. The competition with Bulawayo will be tough but we are hoping for the best

“We are hoping to bring home both trophies this year,” said Johnsen.

The aggregate trophy is determined by dividing the total number of points for each province by the number of swimmers each province would have fielded.

This allows organisers to assess the depth of each province in terms of their swimmers.

The competition is running until next week Monday.