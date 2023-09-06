MPs swearing-in set for tomorrow

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

NEWLY-elected Members of Parliament from both the National Assembly and Senate will be sworn-in tomorrow following the gazetting of General Notice 1406A of 2023 by the Clerk of Parliament, Mr Kennedy Chokuda, yesterday.

In an Extraordinary Gazette, Mr Chokuda said National Assembly members will be sworn in at Parliament Building in Harare at 10am while Senators will take their oaths of office at 2.30pm.

After taking oaths before the Clerk of Parliament, the MPs will then elect the presiding officers, that is the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Deputy Speaker and the Senate president and the deputy.

Zanu PF won both the parliamentary and presidential elections.

In the National Assembly, Zanu PF has 176 seats to 103 for the CCC after the 60 proportional representation women’s seats were declared on Tuesday along with the 10 special youth seats. One constituency is still vacant with a by-election pending, after one of the candidates died.

After winning 136 of the 210 constituencies, Zanu PF won 33 of the 60 proportional representation women’s seats and seven of the 10 youth seats while CCC won 73 constituency seats and then picked up 27 of the women’s seats and three youth seats.

President Mnangagwa won the Presidential elections with 2 350 711 votes, which translates to 52,6 percent of the vote, beating his nearest challenger, Mr Nelson Chamisa of CCC who got 1 967 343 or 44 percent of the vote. The President was inaugurated for his second term at the National Sports Stadium on Monday.

In a statement, Mr Chokuda said the new legislators from outside Harare who do not have their own accommodation would be accommodated at the Crowne Plaza Monomotapa, Rainbow Towers, Ambassador Hotel and Pandhari Lodge.In Bulawayo, accommodation would be at Bulawayo Rainbow.

“All members who wish to travel by air from Bulawayo and Victoria Falls can use the Air Zimbabwe direct flights to Harare from the cities. Prior arrangements will have to be made with the airline to facilitate travel.”

Mr Chokuda said MPs who opt for air travel have to contact the External Relations Directorate, Parliament of Zimbabwe, Offices 302-304 Third Floor, telephone (04) 700181-9/252953/ 252936-55, extensions 2197, 2148, 2271 and 2201.

“Parliament will be responsible for the accommodation and transport of the MPs only. MPs are advised to bring their national identity cards or valid passports for identification purposes. No party regalia is allowed in the Parliament Building and precincts at all times. Consequently, any members wearing party regalia will not be allowed into the building and its precincts,” he added.

The swearing in ceremonies will be streamed live on Parliament’s social media pages.