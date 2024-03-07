Mourners lose cash, 30 gold and silver rings to robbers

The robbers were armed with a bolt cutter, catapults and wooden sticks when they attacked the victims.

Crime Reporter

TEN people who were attending a funeral at a house in Greendale, Harare lost US$800, €300 and 30 assorted gold and silver rings to five robbers who attacked them last night.

The robbers were armed with a bolt cutter, catapults and wooden sticks when they attacked the victims.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement said; “Police in Highlands are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Greendale, Harare on March 6, 2024, in which five unidentified male suspects who were armed with a bolt cutter, catapults and wooden sticks, attacked 10 victims who were attending a funeral.

“The suspects stole US$800 and €300 from one of the victims before they ransacked the house and stole 30 assorted gold and silver rings valued at US$41 800,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Mvurwi are investigating another case of robbery which occurred at Tsapato Farm on March 5, 2024, at around 11:30 pm in which six male suspects who were armed with sticks attacked three farm workers and stole 36 goats and 11 sheep.

The suspects loaded the loot into an unregistered white Mitsubishi motor vehicle and drove off.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that might assist them with investigations to contact any nearest Police Station.