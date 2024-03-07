Zimbabwe makes strides in housing, water access

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Zimbabwe is making significant progress in improving the lives of its citizens through investments in housing and access to water.

The Presidential borehole drilling initiative has significantly increased access to clean water, with 96 percent of the urban population and 64 percent of the rural population now having basic water services.

The government is committed to upholding the right to adequate housing, as enshrined in the constitution.

The National Housing Settlement Policy launched in 2020 aims to ensure well-planned and regulated settlements in both urban and rural areas.

Speaking at the interactive dialogue with the special rapporteur on adequate housing standard of living and the right to non-discrimination in Switzerland on Tuesday, secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Mrs Vimbai Nyemba said Zimbabwe was doing a lot in proving the standard of living for its people.

“The government has set an ambitious goal of providing one million affordable housing units by 2030,” she said.

“Over 150 000 houses have been built by December 2023, and 200 000 residential stands have been fully serviced. The Government has further embarked on a national title deeds programme to securitise home ownership, as well as the regularisation of some informal dwellings through the provision of electricity and sanitation facilities.”

The Housing Delivery National Development Strategy has achieved 71 percent of its target to construct 220 000 units by 2025, having delivered 156 000 units so far.

Zimbabwe’s efforts are geared towards improving the standard of living for its citizens by ensuring access to basic necessities like water and proper housing.