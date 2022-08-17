Miss Zim Queen enters home stretch

Arts Reporter

Organisers for the inaugural Miss Zimbabwe Queen (MZQ) pageant scheduled for next month at Rainbow Towers have said that they are wrapping up the auditions this Saturday.

The last leg of countrywide auditions, which will be held at Rainbow Towers, will see some of the renowned model experts and fashionistas conducting the show.

Other sessions of the auditions have been done in Mutare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Bindura and Masvingo.

MZQ founder and one of the directors, Tendai Hunda, said the pageant was gathering momentum, considering that they were concluding on the auditions.

“It has been a hectic month as we have been conducting the auditions at various designated points,” she said. “We are happy that the aspiring models came and were selected.

“The auditions also had mixed feelings according to the selected judges as they saw established models taking part. All the girls were expected to come in their black dress for the auditions.”

Hunda said after Saturday, the audition committee will select the top 12 girls who will then compete for the coveted title.

“So, we now have more girls from the previous auditions and after the Harare batch, the committee on auditions will deliberate on the final 12 which will be announced next week, with their pictures attached to the MZQ social media pages. The final 12 are the ones who will walk on the ramp,” she said.

A former Miss Zimbabwe 2014, Hunda said the 12 will go into the boot-camp early next month ahead of the pageant on September 10.

“We will announce more details about the boot-camp, but already the programme for the sessions have been put in place with reputable coaching gurus ready to work on the girls,” she said.

“Karin Davis is our chaperon and has also partnered with some designers who will work on the girls’ dresses. Preparations now are at an advanced stage for the show.”

The finale will see musicians such as Jah Prayzah, Enzo Ishall and Gemma Griffiths performing, while the red carpet hosts and correspondence will be announced next week.

The pageant will see five of the girls crowned winners and they will walk away with a ticket to represent the country at various international pageants.