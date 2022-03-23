Ministry of Mines hosts Kimberley Process Assessment Awareness Workshop

Ministry of Mines hosts Kimberley Process Assessment Awareness Workshop

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

 

The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development is today hosting a Kimberley Process awareness worship ahead of the KP’s review visit in May.

 

The workshop is being attended by Government officials, industry players and civil society groups.

The KP is meant to prevent dealings in conflict and illicit diamonds.

 

The KP review process would be carried out by various countries and organisations that include South Africa, Angola, the DRC and the European Union among others.

