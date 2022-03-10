Uncategorised

Mhondoro Ngezi rehabilitates 200km using devolution, ERRP2 funds

Mhondoro Ngezi rehabilitates 200km using devolution, ERRP2 funds

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

CLOSE to 200 kilometres of roads in Mhondoro-Ngezi district have been repaired by council using Government’s allocation of devolution funds and the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP-2).

Apart from re-gravelling most roads, Mhondoro-Ngezi Rural District Council is finalising tarring 4,6-kilometre stretch of Binya Road which connects Selous-Ngezi highway and Turf township.

The road was impassable during the rainy season.

Council engineer, Mrs Miriam Jima said the Binya road was now at 74 percent complete with $56 million from devolution funds having been used.

It is contracted to a local construction company.

One of the bridges constructed by the Mhondoro-Ngezi Rural District Council

The road has so far been opened to traffic on a 1,7- kilometre stretch where tuck-and-seal has been done.

“We are left with culverts and tuck-and-seal on the remaining stretch before opening the road,” she said.

“On ERRP2, we are planning to do 198km in Mhondoro-Ngezi and Muzvezve constituencies. Five of the roads are 100 percent complete while the other remaining roads are 70 percent complete with works now left to be done on culverts,” she said.

The communities lauded Government for disbursing the funds that have changed the district’s roads appearance.

