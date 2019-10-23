MegaPro Trading eyes DRC kapenta market

Herald Reporter

He is a young entrepreneur with a big vision and now eyes the DRC market with his business of selling kapenta.

The young Zimbabwean, Ashlee Nyathi, has already invaded markets in Mozambique, Botswana and South Africa through his MegaPro Trading Company.

He imports kapenta from Mozambique and sells in neighbouring countries. His major market is in his home country where he supplies kapenta in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Beitbridge among other cities.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, Nyathi said the process to launch his business avenue in the Democratic Republic of Congo is at an advanced stage.

“My dream is to have big influence in the area of kapenta trading in Africa and I also want to venture into big fishery exploits to expand my business. I have partners in DRC and we are working towards a new business venture. I will soon be supplying kapenta in that country,” said Nyathi.

“Things are not rosy on the local market due to economic challenges and I am happy that new avenues are opening up outside the country. These days it is hard to do business in Zimbabwe, but I am trying my best to keep my local market well supplied.”

Nyathi said he is optimistic that the Zimbabwe economic situation will improve soon and his biggest market will give birth to more foreign ventures.

“I want to be big in Africa, but everything starts at home. When things get better in the country, my business will grow bigger and I will be able to invest in other countries. The coming DRC venture is important for me. It is important for the growth of MegaPro.”

The 23-year-old entrepreneur has been in kapenta business for almost a decade and he is one of big suppliers in Zimbabwe.