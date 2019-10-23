JUST IN: Russian company to tap into agriculture, mining

By Kudakwashe Mugari in Sochi, Russia

A Russian Company, Urakali, has promised to invest in agriculture and mining in Zimbabwe.

Speaking after paying a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa here on Tuesday, Mr Dmitriy Mazepin, chief of the Urakali board of directors, said Zimbabwe has business investment opportunities that should be used to cement bilateral relations enjoyed by Harare and Moscow.

President Mnangagwa is here attending the ongoing Russia-Africa Summit running concurrently with the economic forum. The Urakali chief promised President Mnangagwa that the company will invest more in agriculture and mining, having supplied Zimbabwe with fertiliser since January.

After a closed door meeting, President Mnangagwa said he was happy with the implementation of the company’s investment proposal.

“Yes, we had a very fruitful meeting checking on progress so far achieved since January, when we last discussed with them here, in Moscow.

“My brother here supplied fertiliser to Zimbabwe which we have been using. They also told us that they are looking forward to invest in mining.

“I’m happy about that (development). Since our last discussion here in Moscow (in January), there is implementation,” President Mnangagwa said.

Mr Mazepin praised President Mnangagwa for levelling the business field saying his company now wants to “massively” invest in agriculture and mining.

“. . .we believe Zimbabwe is the future for our chemical business. We thank President Mnangagwa. We are also looking forward to invest in mining and agriculture,” he said.

The Russia-Africa Summit presents opportunities for cementing business relations for both countries.