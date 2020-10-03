MDC-T raps G40 elements

Herald Reporter

The MDC-T says it will soon repossess the party’s Morgan Tsvangirai headquarters, which they allege was seized by the rival faction led by Mr Nelson Chamisa with assistance from criminal G40 elements.

Speaking at a press conference in Harare yesterday, the party’s secretary-general Mr Douglas Mwonzora said they will use legal channels to repossess the party headquarters.

He said the group of youth occupying Harvest House are being funded by G40 to take over the party headquarters.

“Some G40 members connived with some of our youths to occupy our headquarters. We have reports that some G40 youths who are occupying our building have dangerous weapons such as petrol bombs. The law will take its course,” he said.

Mr Mwonzora claimed that the youths are holding 12 hostages.

“There are using petrol bombs to threaten party leadership. It’s a question of time before we repossess the party headquarters, Harvest House,” he said.

The party leadership convened a meeting yesterday to prepare for an elective congress, in accordance with the Supreme Court ruling which restored the party leadership to Dr Khupe.

The chairperson of the Dr Khupe faction, Mr Morgen Komichi said preparations for the elective congress are going on well.

“MDC-T has set 13-20 December as dates to elect its party leadership after the death of its former leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

“Those interested in contesting for the party leadership are free to submit their nomination.”