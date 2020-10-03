Policy, manual framework starts

Herald Reporter

The process of operationalising the Development Cooperation Policy as well as the Manual on Development Cooperation Procedures has started.

The policy and manual are aimed at strengthening collaboration between Government and development partners and providing a formal framework that ensures support is properly integrated with the country’s planning and budgeting processes.

Cabinet approved the Development Cooperation Policy and the Manual on Development Cooperation on September 3 last year, with the aim of ensuring consistency and harmonisation of the activities of development partners, promoting transparency and guaranteeing that development cooperation was demand-driven.

In a statement yesterday, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said the guiding framework of the policy was a national priority.

“The policy sets the foundation for strengthening cooperation between Government and all development partners, as well as provides the formal framework that ensures development cooperation is properly integrated and coordinated with the country’s planning and budgeting processes.

“The accompanying Manual of Development Cooperation Procedures defines the key elements of the development cooperation architecture in Zimbabwe, including monitoring of results for development cooperation and assessment of the performance of national and international stakeholders,” he said.

Prof Ncube said the manual also provided role clarity over division of responsibilities pertaining to the mobilisation, management, implementation, monitoring and evaluation and reporting of development cooperation, execution of which will ensure adherence to, implementation and monitoring of the policy.