Mbare alcohol seller jailed for two years

Yeukai KarengezekaCourt Correspondent

The Mbare man who made headlines for selling alcohol to 10 children aged between 5 and 11 during the festive season was yesterday jailed for two years.

Phaeton Mutiyaya (23) appeared before Mbare magistrate Batanai Madzingira charged with selling liquor to children, selling liquor without a liquor licence, and operating without a shop licence.

Prosecutor Janet Mlambo proved to the court that Mutiyaya was the one who sold liquor to the children, a deal that went viral on social media as they were photographed holding alcohol and some were drunk.

The picture caused a public outcry and police hunted for the culprit who was then arrested after investigations.

For selling liquor to children he was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, for selling liquor without a liquor licence another 12 months, so his total sentence was two years.

Another four-month term was added for selling without the shop licence, but that was suspended for five years on condition of future good behaviour when he comes out.

He was also given a four months imprisonment which was wholly suspended for the next five years on condition of good behaviour for operating without a shop licence.

